M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,526,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,882,000. Ferguson makes up 57.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $8,173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $59,405,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $141.71. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

