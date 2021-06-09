M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $88.60 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239,740 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of UBS Group worth $88,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after buying an additional 6,434,512 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,255,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 104.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,294,000 after buying an additional 2,836,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,853. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

