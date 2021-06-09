M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,330 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $200,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 360,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 74,243 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 610,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 98,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 304,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868,804. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

