Method Finance (MTHD) Price Down 41.9% This Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $52,347.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00026064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.97 or 0.00960524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.05 or 0.09494513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

