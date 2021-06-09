Metal (MTL) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00006831 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $164.89 million and $37.56 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00114811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00069192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00928763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050356 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

