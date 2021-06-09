Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 367.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $305.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.33 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

