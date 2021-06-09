Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $281.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.51. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

