Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 356,762 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96.

