Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,758 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $265.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

