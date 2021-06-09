Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 822.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,742 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.