Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$7.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.