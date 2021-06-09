megaBONK (MBONK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,044.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $332,647.23 and $10,044.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00068682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00945152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.17 or 0.09266632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050243 BTC.

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

