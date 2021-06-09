Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to post $7.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.89 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. 123,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.