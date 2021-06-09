MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

MDVL opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MedAvail by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MedAvail by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

