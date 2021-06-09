Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MEDGF opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $123.50.

Medacta Group Company Profile

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

