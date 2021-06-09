Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MEDGF opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $123.50.
Medacta Group Company Profile
