McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,903 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of McKesson worth $41,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.44. 12,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,400. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

