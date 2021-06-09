McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. 45,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

