McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $549,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,525,862. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

