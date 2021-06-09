McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $248,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

