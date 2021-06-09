McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 206,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 297,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.55. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,532. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

