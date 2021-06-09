McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 703.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.