McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Increased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $233.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.20. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

