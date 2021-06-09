MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider James Lougheed Sells 19,622 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68.

On Friday, May 7th, James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $41,691,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

