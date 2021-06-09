Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.98

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $102.66, with a volume of 30317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.05.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 467,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after buying an additional 248,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

