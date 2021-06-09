Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.85. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.