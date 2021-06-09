Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $366.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $363.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

