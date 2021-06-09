Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $261,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

