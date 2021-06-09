Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $203,000 Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

