Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 2,650 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.