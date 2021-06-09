Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 4,143 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

