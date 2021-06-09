Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

