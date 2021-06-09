Maryland Capital Management Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

