Maryland Capital Management Takes $293,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,746. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.