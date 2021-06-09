Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

