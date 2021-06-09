Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MKS stock traded down GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 159.30 ($2.08). 5,484,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.59.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

