MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.