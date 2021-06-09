MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $70.89.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
