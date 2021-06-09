Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPHB opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58.

