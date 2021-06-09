Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 422,313 shares of company stock worth $64,463,267 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

