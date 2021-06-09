Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $348,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Shares of MET opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

