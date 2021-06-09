Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $263.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.