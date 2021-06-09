Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up to $42.71

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.71, but opened at $44.01. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 5,093 shares traded.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.