Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,992. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

