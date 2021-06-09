Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

