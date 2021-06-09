Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Buys 58,460 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 8.5% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.20% of Crown Castle International worth $152,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $197.67. 4,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $199.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

