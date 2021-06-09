Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.33

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.86. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 19,761 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

