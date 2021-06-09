Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $84.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. 281,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

