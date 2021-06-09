Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.00

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$91.00 and last traded at C$91.00, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.02.

MEQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$841.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.11.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

