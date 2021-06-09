Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

MGNI opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,798.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,267 shares of company stock worth $17,113,884. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

