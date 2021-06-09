Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Magna International posted earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,730. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50. Magna International has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $104.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.