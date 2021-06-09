Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 1,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,462. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

